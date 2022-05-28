Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Down 45.9% in May

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

