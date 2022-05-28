WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

