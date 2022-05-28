Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:EOD opened at $4.93 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
