Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wesfarmers in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
WFAFY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.
