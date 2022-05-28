West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

