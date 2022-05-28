Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Digital (WDC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.