Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

