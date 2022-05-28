Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.54.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,498,000.

Shares of WLK opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

