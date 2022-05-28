Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $82,078,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $41,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $42.44. 1,959,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,359. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.