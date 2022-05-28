Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,738.57 ($47.04).

WTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,730 ($34.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,774.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,902.13. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

In related news, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($33.25) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($58,179.19). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.40), for a total value of £75,293 ($94,743.93).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.