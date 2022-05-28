WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.