Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Workday alerts:

NYSE:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.