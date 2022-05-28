World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,391. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

