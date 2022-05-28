WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $961.25.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.11) to GBX 1,330 ($16.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. WPP has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

