Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,871.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (XJNGF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.