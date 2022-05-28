Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,871.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (Get Rating)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

