Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of YATRY opened at $18.85 on Friday. Yamato has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.
About Yamato (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamato (YATRY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.