Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on YGRAF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.