Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $318,150.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 705,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,119. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

