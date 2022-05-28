Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

