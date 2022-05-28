Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

CTIB stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.