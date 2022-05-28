Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.20). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cellectis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cellectis by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

