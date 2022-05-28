Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

