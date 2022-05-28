Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
