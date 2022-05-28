Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post $9.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.49 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $37.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.20.

Dollar General stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

