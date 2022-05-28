Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the highest is $6.11 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $26.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.56. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

