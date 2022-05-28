Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will report $5.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.32 billion. Eaton also posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. Eaton has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

