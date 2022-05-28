Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.84. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.65. 145,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,680. The firm has a market cap of $760.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 176,884 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.