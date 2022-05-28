Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will post $36.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $18.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

KRUS opened at $37.92 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

