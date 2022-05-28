Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will post $735.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $750.70 million. Masonite International reported sales of $662.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

DOOR stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.71. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.