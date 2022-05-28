Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. 6,977,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

