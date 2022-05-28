Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $3.78. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.81 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.