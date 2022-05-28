Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Snap One reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $932.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.15. Snap One has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

