Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

