Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.82 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

