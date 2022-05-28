Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 3,275,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,251. V.F. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 339,358.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237,551 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 256,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

