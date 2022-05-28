Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 483,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $414.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

