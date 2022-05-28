Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.
BHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 483,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $414.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
