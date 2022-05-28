Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $913.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

ELY stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

