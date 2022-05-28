Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

