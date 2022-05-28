Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,790. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 190.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,403,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.49. 181,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,674. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

