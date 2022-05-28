Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will post $7.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Danaher reported sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $32.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $266.49 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 64.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Danaher by 4.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 42,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

