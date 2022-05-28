Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will post sales of $224.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.20 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $934.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.81 million to $987.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $988.74 million, with estimates ranging from $872.09 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

