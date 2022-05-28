Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will report $653.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.20 million to $658.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

