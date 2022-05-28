Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.50 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

