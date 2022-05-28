Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

JBHT opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.97. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

