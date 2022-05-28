Zacks: Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will post ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.58). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.23) to ($6.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.14) to ($7.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.51. 351,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,926. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

