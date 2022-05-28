Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 73,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,431. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

