Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

