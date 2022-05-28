Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) to announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Bank of Canada.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.
Shares of NYSE RY traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. 1,135,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
