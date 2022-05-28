Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.98 million and the lowest is $9.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year sales of $41.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $42.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.72 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $58.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonendo.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 15,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 170,151 shares of company stock worth $462,595 and sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.