Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.87 EPS

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

May 28th, 2022

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.97. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of STT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

