Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,080. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

